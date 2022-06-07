Why Was Zinedine Zidane's 'infamous' Headbutt Statue Removed? Why Will It Be Reinstated?

A statue of Zinedine Zidane's 'infamous' headbutt episode was created by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed only for it to be removed in Qatar back in 2013. The 2006 FIFA World Cup final match remains iconic courtesy to Zidane's headbutt on Marco Materazzi that saw the French captain given a red card. The statue was put on the Doha seafront back in 2013 when protests took place stating that it breached Islamic rules on idolisation. However, the authorities has now taken a U-Turn and the statue will re-emerge in Qatar after nine years.

Qatar 2022: Why was Zinedine Zidane's headbutt artwork removed?

The decision to remove Zinedine Zidane's headbutt artwork back in 2013 was done as it could cause offence to locals. However, the Qatar authorities have now relocated the depiction to a new home.

Qatar Museums' Chairperson Sheikha al-Mayassa al-Thani explained, "Evolution happens in societies. It takes time and people may criticize something to begin with, but then understand it and get used to it". "Zidane is a great friend of Qatar. And he's a great role model for the Arab world. Art, like anything else, is a matter of taste. Our goal is to empower people," she stated further.

The statue will now be at the centre of an exhibit at Doha’s new international sports museum. Back in 2013 Qatar Museum Authority's director of public art told the Doha News "Yes, we expect a lot of people to want to take photos with it, and of it. It’s an impressive piece. It’s a huge sculpture, and it’s done in the same style as Greek Mythological statues, but this glorifies human defects instead. It shows that although we sometimes treat footballers like gods, they’re not - they’re just human beings.” The 16-foot version of Zidane headbutt statue was also erected outside Paris museum as an ‘ode to defeat’.

About Zidane's headbutt incident

Zinedin Zidane was persuaded to come out of international retirement to lead his country in the World Cup in Germany. After a slow start to the tournament, France beat Spain, Brazil and Portugal to make the final. Zidane gave France the lead with a penalty in the seventh minute. However, defender Marco Materazzi soon headed Italy level.

The score remained tied deep into extra time when the two goalscorers were at the center of one of the most shocking episodes in World Cup history. At first, the cameras caught Materazzi lying on the ground. It soon emerged that Zidane raced towards the defender and koncked him down with his head — his last act as a professional footballer. Down to 10 men, France held on until the penalty shootout, which Italy won after scoring all five spot kicks. The Azzurri won their fourth World Cup.

