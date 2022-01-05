WI Coach Phil Simmons Feels Batter Shimron Hetmyer Keeps 'letting Down' His Teammates

West Indies coach Phil Simmons spoke critically of left-handed middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer who was dropped from the squad for his team's three-match ODI series and a T20I against Ireland as well as the five-match T20I series against. Earlier last week, West Indies announced the squad for these two series with Shimron Hetmyer not finding a place in the team

When asked by reporters on his omission, Phil Simmons said, "It's the same old, same old. He did his fitness assessment in Guyana last week and came way below the required mark. It's something that's heart-wrenching because you know that you're part of this team and you have to continue to be a certain fitness to be part of this team, and you keep letting down your teammates. It's disappointing and again, we have to go back to this and I think it's something which we shouldn't have to be going back to all the time. He keeps letting down himself and his teammates."

Phil Simmons opens up on Chris Gayle's omission and Windies giving him a farewell

Phil Simmons said that he sure would like to see Chris Gayle get a proper send-off but said that he hasn't made it to the series as they have tried to select a squad that is best for this tour.

"It's something that I would like to see start in our cricket. But when we sit down to select a squad, we sit down to select the best squad for the upcoming series. If it's a case where a send-off is to happen for Chris, then for us to select him, if he's not part of our make-up, it has to come from above us. I can't really say if that's going to happen later on in the year." he said.

With COVID-19 restrictions, the fixture in Jamaica is being staged behind closed doors and reports have suggested that the Windies board will plan a match for maybe later this year in front of supporters at Sabina Park.

West Indies ODI Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith

West Indies T20I Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh

(Image: AP)