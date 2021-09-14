Wijnaldum Explains Rationale Behind Move To PSG, Cites 'lack Of Faith' From Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has spilt the beans about why he left Liverpool and 'feeling not wanted' by the six-time European winners. The midfielder, who joined PSG in the summer transfer window, has stated that he originally intended to stay with the Reds.

The Dutchman had five years of glory at Anfield, playing key parts in the Reds' 2019 Champions League and 2020 Premier League triumphs. However, after talks fell through, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer, and the 30-year-old has explained why he took the decision to leave once more.

Georginio Wijnaldum said that Liverpool officials' "lack of faith" contributed to his departure from the Reds, claiming that they did not give him the feeling of wanting to keep him. In an interview with L’Equipe, he said, "As I said, you follow your feeling. Several months ago, I wanted to stay at Liverpool but, without going into details, Liverpool did not give me the feeling of wanting to keep me. "In these cases, we have to move forward."

Previously, Wijnaldum was linked with a move to Barcelona and a reunion with former Holland manager Ronald Koeman, but the deal never happened since the Catalan giants were struggling financially. Thus, he eventually decided to join Paris Saint-Germain. “Barcelona came. I was really happy because, since I was a child, as for the majority of Dutch players, it was the club of my dreams even if I must admit that my idol was Zinedine Zidane,” he explained.

“I had a good idea to commit to Barca. But the negotiations lasted a very long time and Paris came in. “Unlike six years earlier, the club showed me their desire to recruit me. It was time for me to have something else. “Because of the project that was set out, and because I was told that I'd be a part of it. The management did everything to convince me. PSG went through the negotiations very quickly, and before we did so I spoke with Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo. They assured me that they wanted to build one of the best teams in Europe." as told in the interview with L’Equipe.

Wijnaldum on getting offers from different clubs

During his interview, Gini Wijnaldum also stated that he had conversations with many teams this summer, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan. "There were discussions with Bayern Munich but they started further back. I also spoke with Inter Milan, who made a very good impression on me, the sort that as a player you want to have," Wijnaldum informed. The Dutchman was delighted with all of the offers he received and was initially leaning toward a transfer to Barcelona. However, PSG's late interest swayed the former Liverpool man's decision, and he chose to join them over Barcelona.

Wijnaldum has already featured in five games for PSG this season, moving them to the top of the Ligue 1 rankings. The midfielder is expected to continue playing an important role in Mauricio Pochettino's plans as the season develops, with a Champions League group-stage debut against Club Brugge coming up on Wednesday.

