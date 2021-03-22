Wijnaldum Transfer News: Liverpool Ace Rumoured To Have Agreed Barcelona Summer Switch

Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly chosen to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and join Barcelona on a free transfer. The Dutch midfielder has been high on Barcelona's wish list for the last 12 months, with manager Ronald Koeman keen to link up with his fellow countryman at club level. It is suggested that Wijnaldum has already signed a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona in the summer and won't be extending his stay at Anfield.

According to reports from The Sunday Times, Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona to join as a free agent. The reports linking Wijnaldum to Barcelona first emerged when Ronald Koeman took charge of the LaLiga club in the summer after stepping down as Dutch national team manager. However, last summer, reports suggested that Barcelona didn't have the financial muscle to sign Wijnaldum amid the COVID-19 crisis and massive debt.

Wijnaldum's contract at Liverpool expires in the summer and after lengthy negotiations with the club, reports have suggested that the 30-year-old will not be extending his stay at Merseyside. Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and helped the club win their sixth Champions League as well as end their 30-year drought for an English League title.

So far, Wijnaldum has made 226 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals and racking up 15 assists in total. The Dutchman has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers this season. Wijnaldum has also been an ever-present option for Klopp given Liverpool's injury crisis this campaign. This season, he's made 40 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions as Liverpool remain in the hunt for continental glory.

Barcelona transfer news: Man City's Eric Garcia, Lyon's Memphis Depay among targets for Koeman

Now, with Joan Laporta being re-appointed as Barcelona president, the LaLiga heavyweights have been tipped to sign some big-name players. Along with Wijnaldum, Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Man City's Eric Garcia. The Catalan club is eager to find a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique and has identified the 20-year-old as a potential candidate.

Meanwhile, Lyon forward Memphis Depay is also set to join his former national team coach at Barcelona. Depay's deal with Lyon expires in the summer and the 27-year-old forward will not be extending his stay at the Ligue 1 club. Reports have suggested that PSG are also monitoring him and have joined the race to sign him for free.

Image Credits - Ronald Koeman, Gini Wijnaldum Instagram