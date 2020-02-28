WIL Vs GNG Dream11 Eredivisie Predictions, Team News, Top Picks And All Match Details

Willem II host Groningen for their Matchday 26 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20 season. Willem II are currently on the fifth spot of the points table with 12 wins in 24 games and a total of 41 points to their name (D5 L7). Willem II have won just once in their last five games (Draws 2, Losses 2). Willem II have found the net 34 times this season and have allowed only 31 goals. They have a goal difference of 3.

As for Groningen, they are on the 8th spot of the table with 10 wins in 24 games (Draws 5, Losses 9). They have a total of 35 points in the season with a GD of 4. The match is scheduled for Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:30 AM (IST). It'll take place at the Koning Willem II Stadion. Here's the WIL vs GNG Dream11 prediction and WIL vs GNG Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Real Madrid Vs Man City Highlights: De Bruyne, Jesus Guide Man City To Big Away Win

WIL vs GNG Dream11 Prediction

Also Read | Napoli 'will Buy Helmets And Armour' For Second Leg Against Barcelona: Gennaro Gattuso

WIL vs GNG Dream11 Top Picks

Kaj Sierhuis Mike T Mats Kohlert

Also Read | David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City

WIL vs GNG Dream11: Full Squads

WIL vs GNG Dream11: Willem II Full Squad

Timon Wellenreuther, Michael Woud, Georgios Strezos, Connor Van Den Berg, Freek Heerkens, Jordens Peters, Miquel Nelom, Joao Queirós, Sebastian Holmén, Dylan Ryan, Fernando Lewis, Llonch Pol, Marios Vrousai, Dries Saddiki, Görkem Saglam, James McGarry, Bart Nieuwkoop, Rick Zuijderwijk, Che Nunnely, Paul Gladon, Evangelos Pavlidis, Mats Kohlert, Elton Kabangu, Damil Dankerlui, Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye

Also Read | Juventus Vs Inter Milan To Be Played Behind Closed Doors After Italy Coronavirus Outbreak

WIL vs GNG Dream11: Groningen Full Squad

Sergio Padt, Jan Hoekstra, Marco van Duin, Jan De Boer, Mike te Wierik, Samir Memisevic, Ko Itakura, Ahmed El Messaoudi, Gorkem Can, Deyovaiso Zeefuik, Leonel Miguel, Thomas Poll, Bart van Hintum, Azor Matusiwa, Sam Schreck, Ramon-Pascal Lundqvist, Joel Asoro, Mohamed El Hankouri, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Nicklas Strunck Jakobsen, Django Warmerdam, Ajdin Hrustic, Daniel Van Kaam, Tapmahoe Sopacua, Tomas Suslov, Daishawn Redan, Thijs Dallinga, Romano Postema, Joël Van Kaam, Kian Slor, Giovanni Zwikstra

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.