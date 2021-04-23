WIL Vs WLK Dream11: Willem II Vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Willem II will take on RKC Waalwijk in their next Eredivisie fixture as both sides look to avoid relegation. The match will be played at the Koning Willem II Stadion in the Netherlands and will kick off on Friday, April 23 at 6:45 PM local time (10:15 PM IST). Here is our WIL vs WLK Dream11 prediction, top picks and our WIL vs WLK Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

WIL vs WLK match preview

Despite two consecutive losses, Willem II seem to have rediscovered some form in recent games considering they are having a disastrous 2020/21 campaign so far. Willem II have won two of their previous seven games with three games ending as draws and two games as losses. Å½eljko PetroviÄ‡'s side suffered a brutal 4-0 defeat to Heracles in their last game. Sinan Bakis scored a brace while Robin Propper and Rai Vloet scored a goal each. As a result of this defeat, Willem II are in 15th place in the Eredivisie table and are only above the relegation places because of a better goal difference.

On the other hand, RKC Waalwijk have a far worse record than Willem II in recent games. RKC Waalwijk have lost four of their previous five games (1W) and desperately need to find some form if they are to avoid a relegation scrap. RKC Waalwijk are currently a place above Willem II in the Eredivisie table by four points. Hence, manager Fred Grim will be well aware that a win could prove to be the difference between survival and relegation.

WIL vs WLK predicted starting line-ups

Willem II: Arijanet Muric; Leeroy Owusu, Sven Van Beek, Sebastian Holmen, Freek Heerkens; Mats Kohlert, Dries Saddiki, Gorkhem Saglam; Che Nunnely, Mike Tresor-Ndayishimiye, Vangelis Pavlidis

RKC Waalwijk: Kostas Lamprou; Said Bakari, Melle Meulensteen, Ahmed Touba, Paul Quasten; Richard van der Venne, Vurnon Anita, Anas Tahiri; Lennerd Daneels, Thijs Oosting, Ola John

WIL vs WLK top picks

Willem II: Mike Tresor-Ndayishimiye

RKC Waalwijk: Said Bakari, Ahmed Touba, Lennerd Daneels

WIL vs WLK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kostas Lamprou

Defenders: Ahmed Touba, Said Bakari, Freek Heerkens, Paul Quasten

Midfielders: Vangelis Pavlidis, Lennerd Daneels, Richard van der Venne, Mats Kohlert, Anas Tahiri

Forwards: Mike Tresor-Ndayishimiye

WIL vs WLK Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that RKC Waalwijk will come out on top in this match.

Note: The above WIL vs WLK Dream11 prediction, WIL vs WLK match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WIL vs WLK Dream11 team and WIL vs WLK Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result