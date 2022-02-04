Wilder Issues Strong Warning To Boro Players Over Shirt Swap With Ronaldo & Man Utd Stars

Middlesbrough are all set to play Manchester United at the Old Trafford in the 4th round of the FA Cup. However ahead of the match, Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has sent a warning to his players. This is the 11th time that Manchester United will be facing Middlesbrough in the FA Cup match.

Middlesbrough coach Chris Wilder to ban players from swapping shirts with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of the Manchester United vs Middlesbrough clash, Chris Wilder has banned his players from swapping shirts with Manchester United players and Cristiano Ronaldo. Swapping jerseys on the pitch is a tradition followed by players right after the completion of the match, however, Wilder thinks otherwise.

According to a report by The Mirror, Wilder has told his team that they are at Old Trafford not for sightseeing but to make things difficult for Ralf Ragnick's team.

Wilder in his statement said, "Their team sheet will come in the dressing room and it’ll be De Gea, Varane, Harry Maguire… let’s not crumble in that process!. They have some fabulous individuals that can hurt you, and hurt teams around Europe and the Premier League. A huge array of talent to choose from. But it is not sightseeing for our players. It is not a shirt-swapping situation."

He added, "I don’t want people going to Old Trafford to enjoy the visit. If they want a shirt, do it in the changing rooms after. We don’t want to be looking at them all fuzzy-eyed. They are up against a competitor. I want them to play well. To give a good account of themselves and make it a competitive dangerous night for Manchester United. If we play well we can do. If not it will be a comfortable night for Manchester United. No one wants that, me included."

Man Utd vs Boro preview

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table and will be heading into the match against Middlesbrough unbeaten in their last four outings. The Red Devils have claimed three wins and one draw in that time. They had to battle it out hard against Aston Villa in their last outing but came out victorious 1-0, courtesy of Scott McTominay.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, beat Mansfield 3-2 in their previous fixture. Though Manchester United look like the favourites to win the match, Middlesbrough would be willing to cause an upset to the Red Devils.