Will Angel Di Maria Retire After World Cup? A Look At His Past Records & Achievements

Angel di Maria has said that the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the final time that he will be playing in national colours. The Argentina striker said that he will retire from international football while his future in club football is unclear. di Maria will not be extending his contract with PSG ahead of this season.

Angel di Maria retirement after FIFA World Cup

Currently, Angel di Maria is with the Argentina team that will be playing European Champions Italy in Finalissima 2022. Argentina earned their place in the Finalissima by winning Copa America for the first time since 1993. Italy on the other hand won the European title beating host England in the final. The match between both teams will be played on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Angel di Maria said, "After this World Cup, it will be time. There are a lot of lads who are at the international level, who are getting better, and little by little they are going to show that they are at this standard. After (Qatar) I’ll certainly be taking a step sideways."

Angel di Maria had spoken about his retirement through an Instagram post which he posted after Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The striker in his post had written "I just wanted to say thank you for the enormous love I have received. I always dreamed of everything I've experienced on this beautiful night. It was probably my last match with this shirt in Argentina and being able to say that it was a wonderful night is an understatement. He further added, "Thank you, thank you and a thousand times thank you."Now to congratulate the whole team for their huge performance - a perfect match for all. Let's continue growing and dreaming together. Let's go Argentina!"

Angel di Maria stats

Di Maria made his debut for Argentina in September 2008 and was a key part of their World Cup campaign two years later, in which they reached the quarter-finals. The Argentine has already competed in three FIFA World Cups and the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be his fourth appearance at the tournament. After winning the U20 World Cup and Olympic gold with Argentina, Di María scored Argentina’s 2022 Copa America goal. di Maria has had his fair share of disappointment as well losing two Copa America finals and the World Cup final in 2014 during his 121-cap career.