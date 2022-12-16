Will Ballon D'Or Winner Karim Benzema Play In WC Final Vs Argentina? Deschamps Responds

At the beginning of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Ballon d’Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema was initially ruled out of the marquee football event due to a thigh injury. The Real Madrid striker suffered an unfortunate thigh injury on the eve of the tournament. While it looked like the player won’t be available for the rest of the tournament, he has however made a return to training recently and has also remained registered in France’s World Cup squad.

With possibilities of his on-field return on an all-time high, ahead of Argentina vs France final, France’s head coach Didier Deschamps was asked about Benzema’s potential inclusion in the team for the summit clash in a press conference. However, the manager revealed little about the topic by saying, “I don't really want to answer that question. Next question.”

What did Didier Deschamps say about Karim Benzema after the group stage?

It is pertinent to mention that, the French boss was previously asked if Benzema would be fit to play for France in the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament. Replying to the reporters, Deschamps said, “Wow. Well, I’m not sure [what to say], that’s really not something that I’m thinking about. You seem to know a lot about the situation but I haven’t really been following who has been saying what.”

The defending World Cup champions have made it to the final without the services of several top players. Alongside Benzema, Lucas Hernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, and Mike Maignan are the other injured French players. Meanwhile, France will face Argentina in the World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18. Here’s a look at France’s full squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

France's complete squad for the FIFA World Cup