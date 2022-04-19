Will Bruno Fernandes Play For Man United Vs Liverpool After Car Crash? Rangnick Reveals

After beating Norwich City in the previous match, Manchester United is set to take a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in an entertaining clash on Tuesday night. Ahead of the highly anticipated Liverpool vs Manchester United match, Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes reportedly suffered a car crash putting his participation in major doubt. However, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on his availability.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Details about Bruno Fernandes availability

Bruno Fernandes' car crash involving his Porsche happened while the Portuguese midfielder was on his way to training on Friday morning. Ahead of the Liverpool vs Manchester United match, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick, while speaking at the press conference, gave an giving an update on Bruno Fernandes' accident. He said,

"The accident happened on the way to Carrington. But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay, and that's why I think he will also be ok for tomorrow."

Besides Bruno Fernandes, Rangnick also provided updates on five other players who will be missing the match against Liverpool. Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane all missed United’s previous two fixtures; last week’s defeat at Everton and Saturday’s victory over Norwich City.

Liverpool vs Manchester United preview

Liverpool will be coming into the match on the back of the victory against Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The Jurgen Klopp-led side will be looking to repeat their previous performance against Manchester United in the upcoming fixture. The Reds are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and a victory will give them a chance to take the top spot on the points table. There are no injury concerns for Liverpool ahead of the clash.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table currently. Injuries and inconsistency on the pitch has been the story for the team so far this season. In the previous match against Norwich City, the Red Devils survived a scare before Cristiano Ronaldo bailed them out with a hattrick. The team will be eager to prove a point in the upcoming match.