Will 'Captain America' Christian Pulisic Be Fit To Play Vs Netherlands? Here's An Update

24-year-old American footballer Christian Pulisic emerged as one of the biggest talking points for the football world on Wednesday morning, after helping the USA seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16. Pulisic scored a goal for the USA in their Group B match against Iran on Day 10, as the team advanced into the next round as the second-placed team behind England. However, Pulisic injured himself in process of netting the goal and had to be taken off the field.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital and as revealed by the team, he was then diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. “UPDATE: #USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day,” USMNT wrote in the caption of their Instagram post. At the same time, as per Bleacher Report, the footballer revealed he is proud of the team and will be ready for Round of 16 match against Netherlands on December 3.

What has been said so far about Christian Pulisic's injury?

As reported by The Guardian, USA’s head coach Gregg Berhalter provided an update about Pulisic after the match. “He was feeling some dizziness, it was a blow to his abdomen. "We FaceTimed him from the hospital and he was in good spirits,” the coach said. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie revealed that he received a text from Pulisic that read, “Best believe I’ll be ready on Saturday.”

Netherlands finished the group stage as the Group A leaders with two wins, a draw, and a tally of seven points. On the other hand, the USA earned five points after winning a game and finishing two matches in draws. On the other hand, Group B winners England and 2nd placed team in Group A Senegal will clash in the Round of 16 game on December 5.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 schedule for Group A and Group B

USA vs Netherlands on December 3, Saturday at 8:30 PM IST in the Khalifa International Stadium

England vs Senegal on December 5, Monday at 12:30 AM IST in the Al Bayt Stadium

USA’s full squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar