Will Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Face Sanctions? UK PM Answers Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The West continues to exert pressure on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, with Moscow showing no signs of calling off the invasion of Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war has entered Day 7, and instead of the tensions decreasing, the conflict seems to have escalated after Putin has continually waved Russia's nuclear finger and with NATO now being warned by Russia over its supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Chelsea FC owner and oligarch Roman Abramovich has come under severe pressure to surrender his control over the English club due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions, with the West wanting Moscow to pay for its actions. Previously, the 55-year old had claimed to have handed over the control of the club to the trustees by providing a detailed statement for the same, though some, including noted Football commentator Gary Neville, termed it a PR gimmick.

British PM Boris Johnson answered in parliament on Wednesday if the UK government will take action against Abramovich for his means of attaining success under Putin's regime over the past decades. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Russian oil mogul is believed to have purchased state-owned assets at prices far below market value as a result of the controversial loans-for-shares privatization program. This becomes relevant amid the Western allies' sanctions against Putin's 'oligarch friends'.

Boris Johnson answers whether Abramovich will face sanctions

After opposition leader Keir Starmer asked if Roman Abramovich would face sanctions for owning high-value assets in the UK, which he purchased from wealth purportedly acquired owing to links to the Russian state, the British PM Boris Johnson replied, "It would not be appropriate to discuss individual cases at this stage."

#BREAKING | "UK's sanctions are already having an impact in Moscow. The squeeze is growing and it will continue to grow on the Putin regime": UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson



Watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/i5MWk7aDLE pic.twitter.com/XaNWwkvpCi — Republic (@republic) March 2, 2022

He further elaborated, stating that "the actions that have already taken are having an impact in Moscow. By exposing the ownership of properties of companies in the way that we are, by sanctioning 275 individuals already that the impact is being felt." Johnson also echoed US President Joe Biden's previous comments as he added, "The vice is tightening on the Putin regime, and it will continue to tighten." He concluded his statements on Abramovich by stating that his government will publish the full list of people associated with the Putin regime.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss offers to buy Chelsea FC

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss revealed on Wednesday that he was offered the opportunity to buy Chelsea FC amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Labour MP Chris Bryant claimed that club owner Roman Abramovich has been selling off his properties in the UK due to the fear that he might be sanctioned. It remains to be seen if the Russian-Israeli billionaire will indeed sell the West London outfit which he has owned since 2003, leading to enormous success for the club, especially its two Champions League crowns, including the most recent edition.