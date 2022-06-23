Will Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Man United? Star Unhappy With Transfer Activity: Report

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly raised concerns at Manchester United about the lack of activity in the transfer market. Even though stars such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are set to leave the club, the Red Devils have not announced any replacements. Here is a look at what the reports say and whether Cristiano Ronaldo will indeed leave Manchester United this transfer window.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Just a year after making an emotional and blockbuster return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of leaving Manchester United if the latest reports are to be believed. According to AS, the Portuguese international is worried about the activity in the transfer market.

The speculations are rife all the more after the Red Devils had another disappointing season. They failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after finishing sixth with just 58 points, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

With Ronaldo having made it clear at the time of re-signing for Manchester United that he was looking to win trophies at the club, a poor season at the club may have just prompted him to seek a move elsewhere according to reports. A report from Sport suggests that the Portuguese's manager, Jorge Mendes, has offered the 37-year-old to Juventus, with whom Ronaldo made 134 appearances during this time in Turin.

Manchester United struggled but Ronaldo continued to shine

Even though Manchester United struggled last season, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the few bright sparks in the team. Despite turning 37 in February, the Portuguese international scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League matches, only five goals behind Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min.

Moreover, his outstanding goalscoring run also continued with his national side as he not only broke Ali Daei's record of 109 goals last year to become the highest international scorer, but he also extended that run this year by scoring his 117th against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League in what was a 4-0 win.

With still over two months remaining in the summer transfer window, it would be interesting to see what decision Ronaldo makes and whether he would continue to be a Manchester United player at the end of this season.

Image: AP