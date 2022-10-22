Will Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Manchester United In January? Erik Ten Hag Reveals

With just over two months remaining for the January transfer window to begin, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has once again become the centre of attention following his latest actions against Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Portuguese international would not be in the squad for the side's upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea after he refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs.

Instead of obliging by the coach's request, the 37-year-old was seen storming down the Old Trafford pitch. Following the latest row involving Ronaldo, speculations have once again begun if he will leave Manchester United in the January transfer window or not.

Ten Hag explains if Ronaldo will leave

On being asked if Cristiano Ronaldo would stay at Manchester United for the rest of the season and whether he wanted him to stay, coach Erik ten Hag replied, "Both". He further explained his comments by adding, "It [dropping Ronaldo] is for this game and then we continue. It's a strike. As we said in the statement, Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season. We want to fulfil our ambitions."

The Dutch manager's latest remarks come after he had confirmed earlier that he had a conversation with Ronaldo and made it clear to him that there would be consequences for his actions against Tottenham Hotspur.

"What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me. The (club) statement is also clear. I am the manager, I'm responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them. We are in a team."

Speaking of how the consequences will help improve the mentality in the club, Ten Hag added, "After Rayo Vallecano, I said it's unacceptable but he wasn't the only one. That is for everyone, when it's the second time it will have consequences. That is now what we did. We'll miss him tomorrow, it's a miss for the squad but I think it's important for the attitude, and mentality of the group."