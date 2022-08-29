Will Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Manchester United With Club Set To Sign Antony From Ajax?

With just three days remaining in the ongoing transfer window, the top footballing sides such as Manchester United will still be looking to improve their squads. Since the beginning of the summer transfer window, most of the focus has been on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo ever since the Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL). It is believed that the Portuguese international has been keen on moving to a club that will play in the UCL next season.

Now with reports having emerged that Erik ten Hag's side is on the verge of signing 22-year-old Ajax winger Antony, it remains to be seen if the 37-year-old will stay at Old Trafford, beginning September. Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the Dutch coach has also not started Ronaldo in the past two games.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Since several reports have emerged that a move for Antony to Manchester United is on the verge of completion, it is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo could make a blockbuster move elsewhere. According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are willing to pay the Portuguese international's wages if he were to seal a loan move to Serie A side Napoli.

While the speculations surrounding Ronaldo's future continue to persist, Antony recently told top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romando that Ajax are unwilling to let him leave the club despite his desire to face a new challenge. "Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer," said the 22-year-old winger.

Antony added that he is not asking the club to release him, but instead to sell him to a club that is willing to bid a fee that will make him the most expensive player that plays in the Eredivisie. "During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club. I'm not asking (Ajax) to release me. I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie," added the Ajax winger.

According to a report from GOAL, Manchester United have agreed terms with Ajax for the sale of Antony. It is believed that the deal is worth an initial fee of £80m plus a potential £4m in add-ons. Assuming the deal goes through, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ronaldo.