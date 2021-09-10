Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Against Newcastle On Saturday? Manchester United Boss Reveals

With Manchester United set to play against Newcastle in the Premier League this weekend, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a sensational return to Old Trafford in this summer transfer window after 12 years, and fans will be keen on knowing when will he make his second Manchester United debut. The Red Devils' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the news that all fans have been waiting for: 'Will Ronaldo play against Newcastle?'

Will Ronaldo play against Newcastle? Solskjaer answers

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's effort in training this week and whether he would play against Newcastle. While addressing his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said, "He’s been good ... I think everyone’s very happy to have him back ... it seems like he’s happy to be back as well. The mood’s been good, and we are looking forward to Saturday. He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, and he’s been playing for his country ... he will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure."

Solskjaer went on to add that he hopes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can lift the mood of the entire team and help Manchester United achieve success. "The way he's conducted himself ... we know what he has achieved, but he is here to achieve more ... he's lived his life with the discipline of a top professional. He'll have the same effect now on the players ... the determination, desire and focus has improved in our group ... there's no place to hide when you've got winners like them [Ronaldo and Varane] ... that's what he demands of himself and everyone else."

Manchester United vs Newcastle on September 11

Manchester United fans will be ecstatic to know that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut against Newcastle United this Saturday. The Manchester United vs Newcastle match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on September 11. Since the match will take place at the iconic Old Trafford venue, one can expect several Red Devils fans to cheer on Ronaldo and welcome him back.