Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Man Utd Tonight In UCL Match Against Atletico Madrid?

Manchester United's star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play a key role when his side host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The player was in top-notch form Manchester United's recent clash against Tottenham where they beat their Premier League rivals 3-2 courtesy to a hat-trick from Ronaldo which was also his first hat-trick of the season.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw during the first leg in Madrid and both teams will want a win to advance to the next stage of the competition. With Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick just days earlier fans are hoping that the player can once again deliver on the big stage.

For Ronaldo, Atletico Madrid has been a favourite opponent with the player has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists in the 36 times he has come head to head against this opposition. The 37-year-old is also currently in top form as is the club's leading goal scorer so far this season having netted 18 times and assisted three in 31 appearances for the side.

In the Champions League this season, Ronaldo has scored six times in six games but did not find the back of the net during the first leg. The Portuguese will be hoping to get on the scoring sheet in an all-important fixture that will see the Red Devils make it to the Quarterfinals for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Where to catch the live-action?

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Atletico Madrid vs Man United match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on CBS and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2 and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Image: AP