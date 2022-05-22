Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Man Utd's Final Game Vs Crystal Palace? Here's An Update

Manchester United is up against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Sunday night, in the final matchday of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Having already lost the chance to play in the next season of Champions League, Sunday’s game will determine if Ralf Rangnick’s men fetch the final Europa League spot or get condemned to the Europa Conference League football next season. However, as per reports by The Athletic, United will miss the services of their best player for their final league game of the season.

According to a report by The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo would miss the crucial game after picking up a hip flexor problem. The 37-year-old is United’s top scorer of 2021-22 with 24 goals, as the team looks to end their season on a high. The team has been in dismal form in the ongoing season as they will be finishing the season with their lowest points tally in the history of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag to watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match from the stands

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will also miss the chance of impressing the incoming team manager Erik ten Hag, who will be in attendance at the Selhurst Park Stadium, to watch the game from the stands. However, ten Hag will officially join the squad following the conclusion of the ongoing season and will not be involved in any matchday planning on Sunday. The United are coming off a shocking 4-0 loss to Brighton in the last league game and are now two points above seventh-placed West Ham, with one game remaining.

David Moyes’ West Ham stands the chance of moving above United in the Premier League 2021-22 points table and claiming the final Europa League spot if they win and United draw or loses against Palace. If they lose, the Hammers will play the Europa Conference League football next season. Having said that, West Ham will be against Brighton on the final matchday of the EPL season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a major player to miss out on as he has already registered 18 goals in 30 Premier League games. He has been in phenomenal form since joining the United in the summer transfer window of 2021. Ronaldo also single-handedly carried the team on his shoulders through the Champions League group stage.

(Instagram- @manchesterunited/Instagram)