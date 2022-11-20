Will Cristiano Ronaldo Return To Real Madrid After Explosive Interview? Details Revealed

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered himself to his former club Real Madrid for a six-month loan deal amid his deteriorating relationship with Manchester United. The Portuguese international recently gave an explosive interview, where he slammed the club and its manager Erik ten hag for 'betraying' him.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid?

According to a report by Sport, star Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Real Madrid for a six-month loan deal following the recent injury to 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was recently ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after he picked up a thigh injury while training with the France national team.

Although it remains unclear when Benzema would return to the squad, reports suggest that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is looking for a striker. With Ronaldo having a good relationship with Perez, it is believed that the Portuguese international could indeed make a move back to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he won a staggering four UEFA Champions League titles and two La Ligas, among other trophies.

Speculations have been widespread about the Portuguese international's future at Old Trafford after he did not hold back in his criticism of the Red Devils during an interview with Piers Morgan. The relationship has worsened to such an extent that there are also rumours that Manchester United may terminate the 37-year-old's contract.

When asked if Erik ten Hag did not want him at Manchester United, Ronaldo replied to Morgan, "Not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club as well." The 37-year-old was then also asked if senior-level executives were involved in the discussion, to which he replied, "Yes. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."

Following such a fiery interview, it seems highly unlikely that Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford. If it is assumed that the Portuguese international would leave the club, the January transfer window would undoubtedly be extremely exciting.