Will Cristiano Ronaldo Stay At Man United? Erik Ten Hag Has Made His Decision: Reports

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who will join the club at the end of the season, has reportedly made his decision about Cristiano Ronaldo's future. As per reports, the Dutchman is working on a plan to incorporate the five-time Ballon d'Or winner into the Red Devils' attack, and hence, is keen on the 37-year old staying at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag keen on Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United

According to a report by the Telegraph, Erik ten Hag has outlined a plan that can help him use the best of Cristiano Ronaldo's abilities at the club. It is believed that the Dutchman will rotate the Portuguese international to make the best use of him to help aid in Manchester United's success.

In a recent press conference, interim Red Devils coach Ralf Rangnick had also hinted at how Ronaldo is not a typical striker and that he is likely to need help moving forward. The German said, "Cristiano is not a central striker. He also does not want to play in that position."

In order to further explain his point, Rangnick added, "In order to not play central, you have to play with two strikers as we did in the last 15 minutes or in my first game against Crystal Palace or the second one against Norwich, and even in the second-half against Newcastle. But if you look at international football, there are not many top teams who play with two strikers."

As for the future, Rangnick believes that Manchester United's attack will depend on the players they have in the future. "Most of the international top teams either play with three strikers or a false nine, so for me, it’s not a question of position, it’s a question of what kind of quality players Manchester United have in the future," concluded Rangnick.

Irrespective of Ronaldo's best position, it is fair to say that he has been one of Manchester United's best players if not the best this season. The 37-year-old has scored 24 goals in all competitions from 36 matches, and he is one of the primary reasons why the Red Devils still have a glimmer of hope for a top-4 finish in the Premier League.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick's side are currently in sixth place with 58 points, five behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but having played two games more.