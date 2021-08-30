Will Cristiano Ronaldo Wear 7 Shirt At Manchester United? Premier League Adds To Confusion

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo's historic first stint at Manchester United is synonymous with the number seven shirt, it is unlikely that the Portuguese international will be able to wear that shirt during his second stint at the club. The concern regarding Ronaldo's shirt number is exacerbated as the Premier League seemed to have listed the 36-year old's squad number even before it has been officially confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Old Trafford 12 years after he departed the Red Devils to join Real Madrid in a world-record transfer.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo wear no 7 at Manchester United?

With Edinson Cavani currently wearing the iconic number seven shirt at Manchester United, it remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will receive the squad number he has made famous during his legendary career. The Premier League have caused confusion as they have listed the Portuguese international's squad number as seven. As per the English league's rules, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be unable to take the number seven shirt until and unless Cavani is sold before the transfer window closes. Meanwhile, the Red Devils could seek special permission from the league for a change. However, there is no guarantee that the request would be granted.

What are the squad numbers available to Cristiano Ronaldo?

In the case that Cristiano Ronaldo does not get the iconic number seven shirt, he has several squad numbers he could choose from. The Portuguese international can choose numbers 12, 19, 24 or 28. Ronaldo was interested in choosing 28 when he first signed for Manchester United in 2003, but Sir Alex Ferguson insisted that he would be wearing number seven.

Wolves vs Manchester United review

While Cristiano Ronaldo did not start on the weekend against Wolves, his side won 1-0 thanks to a winner scored by Mason Greenwood in the 80th minute, with an assist from new arrival Raphael Varane. As a result of the victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moved up to third place in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League on September 11, with Ronaldo expected to start for the club.