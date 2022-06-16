Will Dani Alves Quit Barcelona Again? Club Legend Denied New Deal Despite Wanting To Stay

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves joined La Liga giants Barcelona in November last year, to begin his second stint with the club, after his former Barca teammate Xavi Hernandez was appointed as the manager of the club. However, six months after rejoining the team, the 39-year-old has been denied a contract extension. His current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the month.

In his second stint with the Camp Nou-based team, Alves played a total of 16 games across competitions, including 14 LaLiga matches. He also contributed with three assists and scored a goal during the team’s match against Atletico Madrid on February 6. He has represented Barcelona in a total of 407 games across competitions, so far in his career.

Dani Alves confirms his exit from Barcelona

The club legend took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday and put out a long message confirming his exit from the club. As per Barca Blaugrane, Alves said, “Dear cules... Now it’s time to say goodbye. It was 8+ years dedicated to this club, to those colours... but like everything in life, the years go by, the paths deviate and the stories are written for sometime in different places - and so it was”.

“They tried to send me away but they couldn’t do it, for you cannot imagine, or can you, how resilient I am. Many years passed until football and life which as always, are very grateful to those who respect them, decided to give me the opportunity to come back here so I can say goodbye. But not a goodbye without first thanking everyone behind the spotlight, everyone who makes our thing perfect, to all of them; THANK YOU,” he added.

Alves then thanked the team’s support staff for providing him with the opportunity to represent the club again and revealed his happiness on wearing the Barca shirt again. He hoped the staff doesn’t miss his madness and also wished that the players who currently are a part of the team, change the history of the club.

“I hope also those who stay change the history of that beautiful club, I wish it from the bottom of my heart. There were 23 titles achieved: 2 triplets, 1 sixteen and a big golden book written! A very beautiful cycle closes and a more challenging cycle opens. May the world never forget: A LION EVEN AT 39 YEARS OLD IS STILL A GOOD CRAZY LEONNNN. Forever LONG LIVE BARÇA! (sic)”, Alves said, concluding his message.

A look at Dani Alves' time at Barcelona

The Brazilian made his Barca debut in 2008, following a transfer from Sevilla FC and spent eight long years with the team. During this time, he picked up three UEFA Champions League titles, six La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cup titles and more with Barcelona. He joined Juventus in 2016 and ended his first spell at Camp Nou, before playing for clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.

(Image: @LaLigaEN/Twitter)