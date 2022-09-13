Will Ecuador Be Banned From 2022 FIFA World Cup Amid Byron Castillo's Identity Scandal?

The Ecuador football team may not travel to Qatar to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after reports emerged that the team is likely to be kicked out for fielding an ineligible player. According to Sportmail, there are evidences that prove Byron Castillo used a false birth certificate to represent Ecuador, despite having been born in Colombia. The Byron Castillo incident came into the limelight back in May when the Chilean Football Federation questioned the granting of Ecuadorian citizenship to the football player.

2022 FIFA World Cup: What is the latest evidence in Byron Castillo fake ID case?

The evidence has been brought into the limelight days before Ecuador prepares to hear their ruling from the Appeals Commission, which will take place on Thursday. In the new piece of evidence, an audio recording from four years ago was released by a publication in which Byron Castillo can be heard making an admission that he was born in 1995 rather than in 1998, which is what is mentioned in his Ecuadorian birth certificate.

The report states that the name confirmed by the player is the one published on his Colombian birth certificate, instead of the Ecuadorian. Castillo revealed he was given a new identity by an Ecuadorian businessman after he left Colombia to pursue a career in football. Sportsmail also published a letter which shows that Castillo is a Colombian national born in Tumaco in 1995, along with an audio proof of the player's confession. Despite this development, the FEF officially ruled in 2019 that Castillo was an Ecuadorian citizen. With new evidences coming to the fore, the pressure will be on FIFA to reconsider the case as all eyes will now be on Appeals Commission verdict.

Qatar World Cup: How will it benefit Chile if Ecuador is banned?

FIFA, in June, dismissed Chile's complaint on Castillo case stating that the player was born in Ecuador and having them axed at this stage will be a huge humiliation for the football governing body. Ecuador has been placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands. Qatar is scheduled to play Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup on November 20.

If Ecuador is banned, Chile will most assuredly move up to fourth from seventh on the South American qualifying points table earning them a spot in Qatar. This move is only possible if FIFA followed recent precedent and awarded two 3-0 victories in the case that their complaint against Ecuador was upheld.