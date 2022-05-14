Will Eden Hazard Stay At Real Madrid? Coach Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Amid Arsenal Links

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed whether star winger Eden Hazard will stay at the club amid rumours linking him to Arsenal. Los Blancos paid a whopping 100 million Euros for him when they signed him from Chelsea in 2019. However, the Belgian has found life difficult at the Santiago Bernabeu, having only scored four goals in 47 La Liga matches over three seasons.

While speaking at his press conference on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti said, "We haven't spoken about that. The plan is quite clear," responded the Italian coach when asked about whether Eden Hazard will stay at the club at the end of this season or not.

While he did not provide a definitive answer, he did hint that the Belgian is keen on staying at Real Madrid to showcase his qualities, having had a difficult first few seasons at the club. "He has a lot of motivation because he hasn't had a good time these last few years, and he wants to show all of his quality, which for many reasons he hasn't been able to do," added Ancelotti.

💬 @MrAncelotti: "The players know what our objective is: to maintainy our intensity and positive momentum." #CadizRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Go3x4tTN75 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 14, 2022

Even though Hazard established himself as one of the best attacking wingers at Chelsea, he has failed to replicate that kind of level at the Santiago Bernebeau due to various injury concerns. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he scored a whopping 62 goals in 176 Premier League games. His outstanding contributions helped the Blues win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Europa League titles.

While Hazard has managed to win two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, he has barely featured. The Belgian underwent surgery on his right ankle at the end of March, with the hope of solving his fitness concerns. However, he his available this weekend and could face Cadiz on Sunday.

He seems to have put his injury concerns behind him after his latest operation removed a metal plate that was inserted to stabilize his ankle. Los Blancos fans will be delighted to hear the news as Hazard had been linked with a Premier League return with Arsenal or Chelsea.