Will Erling Haaland Move To La Liga? 21-year Old Has Revealed His Interest To Fans: Report

With the 2021/22 season winter transfer window now open, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland will once again be the top player on the wishlist of most of Europe's top clubs. While the 21-year old's €75 million release clause will not kick in until the summer transfer window this year, managers at the biggest sides would still hope to sign him this window, even though they may need to pay a far higher transfer fee.

The Norwegian striker has been attributed valuations of more than €200 million, meaning that few clubs are likely to afford such a high transfer fee if they would sign him in this transfer window. Haaland, who has strongly been linked with Real Madrid in the recent past, has reportedly demonstrated interest in playing in La Liga by telling some fans in Spain that he would like to play there next year.

Is Erling Haaland headed to La Liga?

According to Diario AS, Erling Haaland, who is currently holidaying in Marbella during the Bundesliga's mid-season break, has told fans that he is interested in playing in Spain next season. Even though the Norwegian star has reportedly demonstrated interest in moving to La Liga, it will not be easy for either Barcelona or Real Madrid to sign him, considering the staggering wages the 21-year old is likely to demand. Despite having a release clause of €75 million, clubs may need to pay as much as €140 million to sign him, considering Haaland's wage demands and his agent, Mino Raiola's fees.

While Haaland is not short of suitors looking to sign him, Borussia Dortmund are trying their best to prevent their prized asset from seeking an exit from Signal Iduna Park. The club are reportedly preparing a massive contract offer worth €20 million per year to persuade the 21-year old to sign a deal extension.

Bundesliga table update: Borussia Dortmund currently in 2nd position

Borussia Dortmund continue to trail Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings after their recent defeat to Hertha on December 18. BVB are currently in second place with 34 points, nine points behind the Bavarians after 17 matches. While Dortmund have found it challenging to maintain their high standards, Erling Haaland continues to perform at the highest level. The 21-year old has scored 13 goals and four assists in just 11 Bundesliga matches this season.