Will European Super League Teams Be Allowed To Play The Champions League? Answer Revealed

The European Super League has become the talk of the town for football fans on social media after it was revealed that 12 top European teams signed up for a breakaway 'elite league' on Sunday. However, the European Super League news is expected to have a massive impact on European football competitions. Netizens have now been curious to know whether or not will European Super League teams be allowed to play in the Champions League.

European Super League news: Which are the European Super League Premier League teams?

The six Premier League teams that agreed to take part in the Super League included Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur. They were joined by LaLiga giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus were the three sides from Italy who also signed up for the Super League.

BREAKING: 12 teams announce the formation of a midweek competition, the ’Super League.’



Clubs:



â–ªï¸ AC Milan

â–ªï¸ Arsenal

â–ªï¸ Atletico

â–ªï¸ Chelsea

â–ªï¸ Barcelona

â–ªï¸ Inter

â–ªï¸ Juventus

â–ªï¸ Liverpool

â–ªï¸ Manchester City

â–ªï¸ Manchester United

â–ªï¸ Real Madrid

â–ªï¸ Tottenham pic.twitter.com/uV09v6WxV9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 18, 2021

Will European Super League teams be allowed to play in the Champions League?

To answer the 'Will European Super League teams be allowed to play in the Champions League?' query, on Sunday, UEFA and English, Spanish and Italian football authorities announced that any clubs who take part in the European Super League would be banned from all other domestic and continental competitions. This would mean that if the 12 teams participate in the breakaway league, they will not be allowed to play in the Champions League as well. UEFA also said that players who participate in the Super League might also be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have today released a statement.



Read it in full here: ðŸ‘‡ — UEFA (@UEFA) April 18, 2021

Although UEFA is due to sign off on its own plans for an expanded and restructured Champions League on Monday, less than 24 hours before the meeting, reports emerged of a new attempt at creating a rival competition involving the continent’s top clubs. “The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams" read a statement from UEFA in a sign of a clear European Super League protest.

Super League teams banned by FIFA as well?

The European Super League Premier League teams participation comes as a surprise after the European Club Association (ECA), which represents 246 of the continent’s leading clubs, gave their backing to UEFA’s reforms which are on the agenda for Monday’s executive committee meeting. Earlier this year, in January, FIFA also said that it would not recognise the breakaway organisation and went so far as to say that "any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation." This would include competitions such as the FIFA Club World Cup.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Man City Instagram