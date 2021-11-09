Will Frank Lampard Take Up Norwich City Job? Here's The Big Update

Norwich City's search for a manager continues with former Chelsea player and coach Frank Lampard holding talks over taking the role of Norwich City manager. Norwich City recently fired Daniel Farke following the team's poor start to the Premier League campaign. The canaries are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table with just one win and are fighting to keep their place in Premier League next season.

Will Frank Lampard become Norwich City manager?

While it is unclear if Frank Lampard will take over the post of Norwich City manager The Guardian has reported that the former Chelsea boss is yet to decide whether taking up Norwich City job is the right move for him with the discussion between both the parties taking place on Monday to find out more about each other.

Frank Lampard stats

If you are still wondering when did Frank Lampard retire, the midfielder hung up his boot in 2017 following his stint with New York City in MLS. After a decorated career as a midfielder, Frank Lampard decided to turn his attention towards the coaching role. Frank Lampard's first stint as manager of the club was with Derby County. He was the manager of the club for just over a year during which he produced some amazing results.

The highlight of his time with the Championship side was when they knocked out Manchester United from the EFL Cup on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Lampard managed to guide Derby to the Championship playoffs after they finished sixth in the 2018/29 Championship season. In the semi-finals of the play-offs, Derby managed to flip a 0-1 home loss to win 4-2 away against Leeds United and win the tie 4-3 on aggregate, setting up a match against Aston Villa in the final. Derby ended up losing the play-off final to Aston Villa 2-1.

The 43-year-old Frank Lampard has been out of a job since January 2021 after Chelsea decided to part ways. Lampard endured a run of two wins in eight Premier League games in the second season before getting the boot. In his only full season in charge of Chelsea, Lampard guided them to fourth and reached the FA Cup final.