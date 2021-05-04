Will Jose Mourinho Manage AS Roma's Europa League Semi-final Against Manchester United?

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new head coach of AS Roma just over a couple of weeks after he was sacked by the English club Tottenham Hotspur. Mourinho's appointment comes just a few days before Roma's all-important Europa League semi-final clash against their new coach's former club Manchester United.

As the Portuguese manager has been roped in as the Serie A side's boss ahead of the big match against one of the most accomplished clubs of Europe, the question is whether he will be coaching his new club against his former club? Let's find out.

Will Jose Mourinho be Roma's coach for Europa League Semi-final against Manchester United?

Mourinho will be succeeding the Italian club's coach Paulo Fonseca, who would be departing at the end of the current campaign and it is learned that the ex-Spurs manager has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal which is set to begin at the start of next season which means that he will have no role to play during the semi-final clash against Manchester United on Thursday night.

Can AS Roma do the unthinkable?

Coming back to the on-field action, AS Roma will be on a big mission in a couple of days' time when they face Man United as a place in the final beckons and also a chance for the Serie A club to regain their lost glory. They had suffered a 2-6 loss at the hands of the 'Red Devils' in the first leg at Old Trafford last week will be hoping to return the favor when they host MUFC at Stadio Olimpico. However, the odds are stacked against the Serie A side and they must score four goals at a minimum in order to seal a final berth on May 26 at Stadion Energa GdaÅ„sk in Poland.