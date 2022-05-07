Will Kylian Mbappe Renew PSG Contract? French Striker's Mother Makes Shocking Revelation

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga continues with the future of the PSG striker remaining behind a question mark. There have been rumours about the French striker joining Real Madrid following the completion of the ongoing season. Mbappe's current deal with PSG ends on June 30. However, Kylian Mbappe's mother has now spoken regarding her son's PSG future in a tweet.

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe’s mother, Lamari Fayza, made a statement on Twitter, saying, “There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian’s future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties.”

Il n’y a aucun accord de principe avec le Paris Saint-Germain (ou un quelconque autre club). Les discussions autour de l’avenir de Kylian se poursuivent dans un climat de grande sérénité pour lui permettre de faire le meilleur choix, dans le respect de toutes les parties https://t.co/VHMTOENct1 — lamari fayza (@FayzaLamari) May 5, 2022

Recently Spanish outlet MARCA has reported that Mbappe's mother had travelled to Doha with PSG looking to lock down the player with yet another contract. As per the report, PSG wants to have a French forward in their squad for at least the 2022/23 season, which coincides with the Qatar World Cup, the crowning moment of Qatar's footballing adventure. The report further states that another possibility is that the club could make Kylian Mbappe agree to a two-year contract extension with PSG, with a promise that the club will then facilitate his sale should he decide to leave the club at the end of the first season.

Kylian Mbappe PSG career

The 23-year-old has played a major role in helping PSG claim this year's Ligue 1 title. So far, Kylian Mbappe has scored 24 goals along with 15 assists in 32 matches in the Ligue 1. Overall, he has scored 167 goals and 76 assists for PSG in all competitions.

Despite the goal-scoring spree the French Football star was unable to help PSG claim this season’s Champions League after the French Champions were knocked out by Real Madrid (3-2 on aggregate).

He scored a crucial goal in the 94th minute against the Galacticos to secure 1-0 victory in the first leg of the pre-quarterfinal. And in the second leg, he found the back of the net once again in the 39th minute but his French teammate Karim Benzema scored a hattrick in the game to clinch victory for Real Madrid. In the international circuit also Mbappe has already done a tremendous job. As a 19-year-old he scored four goals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to help his side in becoming the world champions.