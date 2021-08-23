Will Lionel Messi Join David Beckham's Inter Miami After PSG Season? Read To Know More

Argentina football megastar Lionel Messi recently made headlines after moving to French club Paris Saint-German (PSG) from the Spanish club FC Barcelona, a place he was associated with for 21 years. Messi has signed a two-year contract with PSG reportedly worth €35 million per season, including bonuses and an option to extend it to June 2024. He had landed in the French capital, Paris, last week, where he addressed a press conference as he is all set to begin the next phase of his life with the nine-time Ligue 1 winners.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that former England great David Beckham is 'in talks' with the Copa America 2021 winner about a new deal.

David Beckham in talks with Lionel Messi?

While Lionel Messi is yet to make his PSG debut, there are already rumours circulating over where he will ultimately head to once he parts ways with the French club. As per rumours, former England football team captain David Beckham is looking forward to having Messi on board at the American professional soccer club Inter Miami.

As per reports in the Daily Mirror, David Beckham, who is also the owner of Inter Miami has already contacted Lionel Messi in an attempt to bring him to Miami once his PSG contract expires in 2023.

Has Messi played for PSG yet?

With Lionel Messi's contract signing procedure is officially done and dusted, passionate football enthusiasts are now wondering when the Argentinian stalwart will make his PSG debut?

Recently, PSG's coach Mauricio Pochettino dropped a hint that Lionel Messi might make his debut for his new club in the PSG vs Reims game.

Lionel Messi could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, ESPN Argentina quoted PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino as saying. The legendary forward is now fast approaching to make his debut in PSG's colours at Stade Auguste-Delaune II on 30 August against Reims.

"It's been a very good week for Leo," said Pochettino after his side's 4-2 win over Brest on Friday.