Will Lionel Messi Make His PSG Debut Vs Reims? Here's All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi made one of the biggest transfer moves in the sport's history when he signed a two-year deal with an option to extend by another for Paris Saint-Germain on 11 August. Before that, he was on holiday with his family after winning the Copa America with Argentina about a month ago. Messi has already worn the PSG jersey, but when will he be wearing it for his debut game?

Pochettino on Messi's debut

That is the question on everyone's mind right now as Messi has been seen training with his new teammates for a couple of weeks now. PSG have already started their hunt for the Ligue 1 title with three wins in three games against Troyes, Strasbourg, and Brest. Their next game is on Sunday against Reims. While he will be included in the squad for the match, coach Mauricio Pochettino has not provided information related to the Argentine superstar's debut. In a recent press conference before the match the PSG boss said:

"They have trained well and we will analyse, we have not yet given the group. They will surely be part of the group but we do not know yet if they will play from the start. We have to analyse and see if he (Messi) can be in the team, then we will communicate with the group. It's normal that there are doubts," he was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

He was also asked if there is a possibility of the 34-year-old featuring in the match in any form and Pochettino said that Messi needs time to adapt to his new team and the league.

"We don't have high expectations at the beginning because he (Messi) has to discover and adapt to his new club, his new life and his teammates. Ligue 1 is more open with more space and physicality than La Liga. We have a team to keep possession of the ball. But we have the best player in the world. He is a great professional. Messi knows this type of game but he can bring himself to any type of situation."

How to watch PSG's Ligue 1 matches in India

Ligue 1 have listed Colors Viacom 18 as their official broadcast partner on their website meaning that fans can now watch Ligue matches on the Voot app and Jio TV. PSG vs Reims is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST on 30 August.

(Image Credits: @PSG_English - Twitter)