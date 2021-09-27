Will Lionel Messi Play Against Manchester City? PSG Boss Gives Update On Icon's Injury

Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) are all set to take on Premier League giants Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on September 29.

However, it remains to be seen if six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will feature in the starting line-up considering his recent knee injury concerns. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino gave an update on Messi's fitness.

PSG boss Pochettino gives a key update on Lionel Messi's fitness

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino said that Lionel Messi is likely to be fit for the clash against Manchester City. The Argentine forward was a doubt for the Group A game due to a bruised knee that prevented him from featuring in PSG's last two games against Metz and Montpellier.

Speaking of Messi's fitness, Pochettino said, "Leo is in a very good way. I think he will be in the squad tomorrow but I still haven’t decided on the starting XI. We will confirm the starting 11 tomorrow." The PSG manager also added that he does not doubt that his fellow Argentine will find top form soon, having struggled since his arrival from Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has failed to score in the three matches he has played in so far. However, Pochettino did warn that even a player of Messi's calibre can take time to adjust at a new club since he spent almost two decades at just one club before.

"We are talking about the best player in the world. But, saying that, you need to understand that he is a man like us that needs to adapt to the new club. The family needs to adapt to the new society and new culture. There are many things. Let people work, let the player adapt and start to feel at home. He was at Barcelona for 20 years. It is normal that he feels at home in Barcelona. Now everything is new. He arrived not too long ago," added the PSG boss.

However, Pochettino did conclude his statements by stating that there's no doubt that Messi will succeed, and hopes that 'he wins big things for the club.'