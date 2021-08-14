Will Lionel Messi Play In PSG Vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 Game Tonight? All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi made one of the biggest transfer moves in the sport's history when he signed a two-year deal, with an option to extend by another, for Paris Saint-Germain on August 11. Before that, he was on holiday with his family after winning the Copa America with Argentina about a month ago. Messi has already worn the PSG jersey, but when will he be wearing it for his debut game?

That is the question on everyone's mind right now as he has been seen training with his new teammates. PSG have already started their search for the Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win against Troyes. Their next match is on Saturday against Strasbourg; however, he will not be playing this game as he was not included in the matchday squad. Also missing are Neymar Jr. and the other new signing Sergio Ramos. According to AS, Messi's debut could be pushed until September 12 specifically to make his first appearance in front of a full crowd at the Parc des Princes.

Messi on his debut

Messi, at the time of his signing in his first press conference with PSG, said, “I don't know when my debut will be. I have just returned from vacation, I have been rested for a month. Honestly, I don't know when I'll be back. I met the coach and the staff yesterday. I will probably have to do some preparation, start training, and when I'm ready I'll start playing," he added. "I will see depending on the preparation, the training, my feelings, but when the staff finds me ready, I will start with a lot of desire."

What Pochettino has to say

The PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was asked when Messi will be making his debut to which he said "Today was Leo's second training session, a month after the Copa final. The idea is to see how he feels so he can make his debut.

"Everyone has seen it, the last few days Leo has had an amazing reception. He is a special boy and we are a staff that listens to the players and we are going to talk to him to find out what he needs and when he will be ready.

The PSG coach also talked about his past rivalry with Barcelona from back in his playing days at Espanyol where he made over 216 appearances. "I have always enjoyed him. Everyone knows the rivalry between Espanyol and Barca, but I have always enjoyed him. He is happy. We can feel it. He's mature. We have a common background with the Newell's Old Boys."

Image Credits: @PSG_English - Twitter