Will Lionel Messi Stay At PSG Beyond 2023? Club's Sporting Director Provides Update

PSG star Lionel Messi has heavily been in focus recently after reports emerged that La Liga giants Barcelona are interested in bringing him back to the Camp Nou. The 35-year-old made a shock exit from the Catalan heavyweights last year after spending more than two decades at the club, starting from his youth career in 2000. Following recent reports that Messi could return to Barcelona, PSG's sporting director has provided an update on the Argentine's future.

Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

While speaking to RMC via top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, PSG's sporting director Luis Campos, who signed with the club this season, said, "I asked Messi if he wanted to stay and I told him that I hope that he will stay here during my tenure here [3 years]. I’m very satisfied with Leo." The forward has just one year remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes, following which he could leave the club on a free transfer if he does not extend his current deal.

However, according to Romano, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will only make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup 2022 ends in December. PSG will hope that Messi continues to stay at the club, having rediscovered his form this campaign following a slow start last year. This season, he has scored five goals and assisted eight after just 10 matches so far.

Laporta hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is keen on seeing Lionel Messi end his career at Barcelona, having departed the club because of unfortunate circumstances. Speaking of a potential return, Laporta told The Sun in July, "I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I would like him to end his career in a Barca shirt, and be applauded at all the stadiums. I feel partially responsible for how things ended, and I feel that this is a temporary end and that we will make this dream a reality. At least that is the dream."