Will Man Utd Sack Ole Solskjaer? Know Details About Latest Rumours Of Potential Sacking

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remain at Manchester United? The question regarding the future of the Manchester United boss is yet to be answered. Following the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend there have been calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked. The Manchester evening news has reported that the Manchester United hierarchy is giving serious consideration to dismissing Solskjaer before the Red Devils upcoming match against Tottenham on Saturday.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked: Will Antonio Conte take the Manchester United job

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics have come under question after the Manchester United vs Liverpool match, ESPN has reported that the majority of the Manchester United squad players have lost faith in their manager after the Liverpool mauling. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position in doubt recent development suggests that former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte could make a comeback to the management.

While there is no official news about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, The Guardian in its report revealed that Managing Director, Richard Arnold, had cancelled all appointments on Monday to hold talks with Glazer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romana in a series of tweets has revealed that Antonio Conte wants to take up the Manchester United job but no official proposal on the table, as Manchester United, is still thinking about whether to sack or not Solskjær.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer journey as Manchester United manager and major signings

Having started as caretaker manager back in 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed a three-year contract that runs through 2024. During his early days as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped Red Devils finish second on the Premier League last season (12 points behind Manchester City) and lead the team to the Europa League final (lost on penalties to Villarreal).

Coming to the signings, the Manchester United manager made a number of big signings during the transfer window which led to fans backing the team to challenge for the title both domestically and on the European front. The new signings for the club include Raphael Varane ($44 million paid to Real Madrid), Jadon Sancho ($93 million paid to Borussia Dortmund) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($16 million to Juventus. Despite the star-studded squad Manchester United have failed to win matches convincingly.