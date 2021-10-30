Will Manchester United Replace Solskjaer With Brendan Rodgers? Leicester City Boss Reacts

Ever since Manchester United's horrendous 5-0 thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last week, the future of Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under immense scrutiny. Amidst all the drama surrounding Solskjaer at the moment, several reports have suggested that current Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers is one of the frontrunners to replace him if the board decides to do so.

However, the Northern Irish football manager has quashed these rumours, stating that he has a solid plan with Leicester City for the long term.

Leicester City boss quashes rumours

While speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Arsenal game, Brendan Rodgers said, "I don't even think about it - and that's the brutal honesty. I'm sure the supporters are probably tired of it. At Leicester, there is always a link. My focus is always here with Leicester and developing the football club on to that next level, where you're competing for European football and challenging for honours."

The Northern Irish football coach then went on to add how everyone at the club has the 'same vision,' which he himself is a part of. "Everyone here at the club, from the chief executive to the director of football - staff, players - we're all very much on the same path, same vision. I'm very fortunate. I’ve got a great chief executive [Susan Whelan] who runs the club and a director of football [Jon Rudkin] I have a close relationship with. And a group of players I really enjoy working with. We have an infrastructure here that allows us to compete. For me, as long as they don’t want to move me, I’m very happy here," added the Leicester City boss.

The 48-year old then also explained how such rumours destabilize the clubs and players. "All the managers, we are working hard to do the best for our teams. And then we have speculation and gossip that goes around and it can destabilise players and supporters. It doesn’t benefit anyone. I've been in the game long enough to focus on my job and my role. I’m very happy here to do that."