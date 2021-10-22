Will Marcus Rashford Play Against Liverpool? Manchester United Boss Gives Injury Update

Premier League arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to lock horns with each other this Sunday, with both teams hoping to get the better of the other. The match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM IST on October 24. Since the upcoming clash is a must-win game for both teams, both sides will hope that their top players are fit to feature in the starting line-ups.

Ahead of the match, Manchester United could be dealt a serious blow as Marcus Rashford was forced off the field after an injury scare against Atalanta during the UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday. Hence, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an injury update for the returning forward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Marcus Rashford injury update

While speaking to reporters after the Atalanta clash, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer touched upon the injury update of Rashford, saying "I don’t know. I hope so, and I think so. It was a dead leg, and sometimes it can take longer than what you want. But if we treat it well, he should be okay." The Red Devils manager also complimented Rashford for working incredibly hard to get back to full fitness and back to form.

"He has worked really hard. His injury, or the surgery, meant he couldn’t train with contact, but he has been training physically, and now he is physically very robust. Now it is about getting football form back. And it is coming. Marcus is a natural talent, but he also wants to work on his game, and he has already worked a lot individually without contact allowed. It showed [against Atalanta] because he was really composed and took his goal really well."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made an outstanding comeback from 2-0 down to defeat Atalanta 3-2, with Rashford scoring the club's opener. The other two goals were scored by Harry Maguire and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcus Rashford has an exceptional record against Liverpool

Marcus Rashford has a fantastic goalscoring record against Liverpool as he has scored on five occasions against the Reds. The only club against which he has scored more goals is Leicester City. The 23-year old Englishman has netted six goals against the Foxes.