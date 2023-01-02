Will Messi Receive A Hostile Reception From French Fans? PSG Coach Galtier Gives His Take

Argentine captain Lionel Messi is all set to return to Paris on January 3 after celebrating his FIFA World Cup 2022 win with family and friends back home. With the 35-year-old set to return to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), it remains to be seen what kind of reception the French fans give him since Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

PSG coach explains what kind of reception Messi will receive

While speaking to reporters after PSG's 3-1 defeat to Lens on New Year's Day, Parisians coach Christophe Galtier was asked about when Lionel Messi will return to the club and what kind of reception he believes the Argentine captain will get after defeating France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. "We will be very happy to welcome him. Leo will surely come and join us on January 3," confirmed Galtier about Messi's return date.

Speaking of the reception the 35-year-old is likely to receive from PSG fans, Galtier added, "Obviously he will be well received at home. At the reception at the stadium, I have no doubt that he will be well received at Parc des Princes. He won the most beautiful of trophies by being very good in this World Cup. Above all, now that he has achieved this incredible goal, we must remember what he has done since the start of the season with the team."

After having a sluggish season last year with PSG, Messi's return to form this campaign has been nothing short of staggering. The 35-year-old has already scored seven goals and provided 10 assists after 13 Ligue 1 appearances. He has delivered a similar return in the UEFA Champions League by scoring four goals in five appearances.

While it remains to be seen what kind of reception does Messi receive from the French fans on his return to PSG, it is pertinent to note that the reception he received from the Argentine fans back home was nothing short of extraordinary. Fans were seen crowding outside his home in Rosario and chanting his name in praise after he led Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years and third overall (1978, 1986, 2022).