Will Mesut Ozil Quit Soccer To Turn Gamer? Ex-ARS Star Unfollows Club Amid Exit Rumours

German football superstar Mesut Ozil has unfollowed Turkish giants Fenerbahce from his social media handles after he was informed that he will not play for the club under new boss Jorge Jesus. The former Arsenal footballer has two years left on his contract with Fenerbahce, but the team’s new manager has already decided that Ozil will not play for the club. Earlier in March, a public fallout with former manager Ismail Kartal followed a suspension for the 33-year-old player.

Meanwhile, as reported by Mirror, the former German international player's agent Dr. Erkut Sogat has claimed that Ozil will end his football career after his spell in Turkey and become a gamer. Ozil played a total of 25 games across competitions for the club in the 2021-22 season and returned with seven goals and two assists. He joined the Turkish club in January 2021, after Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal terminated his contract prior to six months of its expiration.

Why was Mesut Ozil suspended by Fenerbahce?

During Fenerbahce's 2-1 home victory against second-placed Konyaspor on March 20, 2022, Ozil was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the coach. As Kartal hauled him off at the half-time stage, words were exchanged between the interim manager and Ozil. The club later issued a statement and said, “Our 'Football A Team' players Mesut Ozil and Ozan Tufan have been excluded from the squad as per the decision taken”.

What has been said so far?

As per Mirror, the new manager Jesus spoke about the player’s future and said, “He had his time, his space. He has a beautiful history in Turkey, no one can take it away from him. He is a well-known player around the world. But I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era. The most important thing here is Fenerbahce and it is from there that I build my ideas and the players who come to work with me.”

Mesut Ozil's agent sheds light on the footballer's future as an esports athlete

It is now understood that Ozil unfollowed the team, responding to the manager’s statements. Meanwhile, in an interview with The Telegraph, the German’s agent Sogat shed lights on his future and said the player will go into esports and become an esports athlete.” He’s really good, to be honest, at Fortnite and I think one day I wouldn’t be surprised if he is competing. He owns a team – M10 Esports – and he has players. He has a gaming house in Germany. He has football, like Fifa, and Fortnite,” the agent added.

(Image: @fenerbahce/Instagram)