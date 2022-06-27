Will Neymar Replace Cristiano Ronaldo At Manchester United? Everything We Know So Far

The news regarding Neymar's departure from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is gathering momentum following the latest reports about the Brazilian being unhappy with the club. As per the report, Neymar feels targeted by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s criticism of the team’s performance last season. According to a report by metro.co.uk Manchester United could be lineup to sign Neymar this summer should Cristiano Ronaldo leave Old Trafford.

Will Neymar head to Manchester United from PSG?

According to RMC Sport report, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi recently spoke out about the team’s shortcomings from last season, while refusing to confirm Neymar's stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

As per the report, Al Khelaifi in his statement said, “A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more! They all have to be 100 per cent. Obviously, we weren’t good enough to go far. For next season, the objective is clear: to work every day at 200 per cent. To give everything we have for this jersey, give the maximum and we will see the result. You have to become humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that change a game.”

However for PSG to offload, Neymar will not be easy as they face a number of obstacles, especially his Neymar PSG salary is said to be £670,000-per-week which is among the largest in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga

While the news about Manchester United looking to sign Neymar has started to surface a report by metro.co.uk says that Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news also seems to be gaining momentum with the player seeming to be unhappy with the club's transfer strategy. The report also states that his agent Jorge Mendes is said to have met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly where a possible move to Stamford Bridge was discussed. According to The Athletic, Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal last week. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo having an emotional connection with Manchester United, it is unlikely that he would move to a rival club.