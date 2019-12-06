Real Madrid Transfer Rumours: Is Paul Pogba Headed To Santiago Bernabeu Next Season?

Real Madrid are known for their expensive spending in the transfer windows. The club has broken records for most expensive purchase multiple times. They've bought the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale for huge sums. The club has been linked with an expensive move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

However, according to recent media reports, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is unwilling to spend more than £50 million. Manager Zinedine Zidane is, however, still adamant to land Pogba and is willing to sign him at all costs. Manchester United expect at least £130 million for their midfielder.

Paul Pogba has been frequently linked with Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has been continuously linked with a move away from Old Trafford this season. Pogba’s return to Manchester United for a then world-record fee of £89 million from Italian Champions Juventus has not been favourable for the Frenchman as he has been struggling to impress consistently. Real Madrid had tried to sign Paul Pogba this summer with the return of Zinedine Zidane as the club’s manager. However, the move failed to materialise due to United’s high asking price and a lack of interest from Madrid President Florentino Perez. Paul Pogba sparked rumours of a return to Turin after he posed for a photo with former Juventus team-mate Juan Cuadrado recently. The 26-year-old has been out since late September after aggravating his ankle injury.

There were reports of a Paul Pogba-Gareth Bale swap deal

Real Madrid and Manchester United were reportedly working on a swap offer involving Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba. Bale has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu since Zidane’s arrival. The player is thought to have lost his place in the starting XI to Brazilian teen Rodrygo, who has impressed Zidane in Bale’s absence.

Real Madrid have been enjoying a great form this season. They are placed second in LaLiga points table, with Barcelona topping the charts with equal points. Real Madrid will play against Espanyol on Saturday, December 7 at 5.30 pm (IST).

