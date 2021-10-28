Will PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Man Utd Manager?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term future at the club is still at risk, especially after last weekend's humiliating loss to Liverpool. As per reports, a board meeting was held after United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool. It is being said that the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was also present at the meeting, where they reportedly agreed to give Solskjaer three more games to prove his worth. Several media reports are now suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino remains the top contender to replace Solskjaer for the top job at Old Trafford.

Will Pochettino replace Solskjaer as United manager?

Meanwhile, a Daily Mail report suggests that Solskjaer has been given the alleged extension of three games so the United stakeholders could get a chance to confirm Pochettino's availability ahead of November break. Even if the reports of 'Pochettino replacing Solskjaer' are true, the PSG manager won't be available to take up the top job at United until at least March 2022, when the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League is scheduled to begin. As of now, it looks that PSG will make it to the last sixteen of the Champions League, which makes Pochettino's job at PSG safe until next year.

This is not the first time Pochettino has been linked with reports of being approached to take up the top job at Old Trafford. Earlier, when Jose Mourinho had left the club, Pochettino was alleged to be one of the top contenders to become the next Manchester United manager. However, because of Solskjaer's success as interim boss, the Argentine, who was working with Tottenham Hotspur at the time, was not pursued as vigorously. Pochettino joined PSG earlier this year after Thomas Tuchel was fired following the club's defeat in the 2020 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Earlier, ESPN had reported that the majority of the Manchester United squad players have lost faith in their manager after the Liverpool mauling. With Solskjaer's position in doubt recent development also suggests that former Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte could make a comeback to the management. The Guardian had reported that Managing Director, Richard Arnold, had cancelled all appointments on Monday to hold talks with the owners of the club about Solskjaer's future.

Image: AP