Will PSG Swap Neymar For Man City's Bernardo Silva? Pep Guardiola Makes Big Reveal

Premier League 2021-22 champions Manchester City have been reportedly offered a sensational swap deal by the Ligue 1 2021-22 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), involving Neymar Jr. and Bernardo Silva. As reported by the French daily Le Parisien, the French champions are eager to rope in Portuguese footballer Silva and are willing to let go of the Brazilian superstar for the deal. PSG’s new manager Christophe Galtier is understood to be prioritizing the former Benfica and Monaco player this summer, which led them to offer the high-profile swap deal.

Will Manchester City agree to the Bernardo Silva-Neymar Jr. swap?

If the deal takes place, it would become one of the biggest moves of the summer, as both players are the top stars for their respective clubs. However, the same report also states that City manager Pep Guardiola wants to keep the Portuguese national on his side for the forthcoming season and is not keen on the deal. In the ongoing summer transfer window, the Premier League champions have already roped in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Philipps, and Julian Alvarez, while letting go of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

In the meantime, it is also being reported that Silva has decided to continue at the Etihad for the upcoming season. The 27-year-old Portugues has picked up a total of nine trophies during his 5-year tenure at City. It is pertinent to mention here that PSG head coach Christophe Galtier had made it clear that he wants Neymar to remain at the Parc des Prices, despite links with transfers to Chelsea and Manchester United.

'Of course, I want him to stay,' says PSG boss Christophe Galtier

Revealing his thoughts about the 30-year-old Brazilian striker in his first press conference after replacing Mauricio Pochettino, Galtier was upfront with his decision. As per a report by the Sun, Galtier said, “He’s one of the best in the world. What coach wouldn’t want to have him? I have a very clear idea of what I’ll expect from him. Of course, I want him to stay." Neymar is currently in Tokyo with the PSG squad, for the team’s ten-day pre-season tour.

Neymar had an injury-laden 2021-22 season as he played a total of 22 Ligue 1 games for PSG and contributed with 13 goals and six assists. Under his current contract with the team, he is slated to stay in Paris until the 2026 season. On the other hand, Silva played a crucial role in City’s Premier League winning season, with a total of eight goals in 35 EPL games. He also contributed with three goals in the Champions League and three goals in the FA Cup.

