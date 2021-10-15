Will Raheem Sterling Quit Manchester City? Winger Says He Needs More Playing Time

Raheem Sterling has not had the best of the starts to the new season at Manchester City after falling out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola. The reason for Sterling being snubbed is most likely the €117.50 million arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and Guardiola preferring youngster Ferran Torres. Recently, Sterling has revealed that he is open to a move abroad and that he wants more playing time.

Sterling said during an interview at the Financial Times' Business of Sports US Summit in New York, "If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it. As I said football is the most important thing to me. Challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well. As an English player, all I know is the Premier League and I’ve always thought, you know, maybe one day I’d love to play abroad. See how I would come up against that challenge."

Lack of game time at the Etihad

He was then asked how he has dealt with a lack of regular minutes at Etihad Stadium in recent months, Raheem Sterling responded by saying that he is not going to complain about that and he is ready to play whenever the boss needs him. He said that he gets his happiness from playing football, he added that if he isn't playing to a certain standard then he will not be happy as he needs to be playing and scoring to be happy.

The English winger added in the interview, "I’m not a person that’s going to complain. I’ve not tried to make it a bigger deal than it actually is. I get on with my work. Do what I need to do. And I’m just raring to go. Playing football matches regularly. Scoring goals regularly. From a young child, football has been the most important thing in my life. When I play football that is where I get my happiness from. And, of course, with family as well but football for me has a special place in my heart."

He further said, "With everything that comes with football, money, being able to do nice things … at the end of the day, if football for me is not at a certain standard I’m not really at my happiest. If I want my happiness at a certain level I need to be playing football. I need to be scoring goals and enjoying myself," as quoted by Goal.com.

