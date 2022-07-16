Will Robert Lewandowski's Exit Pave Way For Cristiano Ronaldo At Bayern Munich? Read

Following weeks of speculations regarding Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski’s high-profile transfer to Barcelona, it was finally confirmed on Saturday that Barcelona and Bayern Munich have agreed on a fee for the striker’s transfer. The 2021 Ballon d’Or runner-up finished the title-winning Bundesliga 2021-22 season for Bayern with a total of 50 goals in 46 games across competitions. Out of the 50, the 33-year-old struck 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga games.

Meanwhile, with Lewandowski not set to exit the Bundesliga champions, the team now has the task to find a suitable replacement for him. Bayern has arguably their best replacement option in the Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, as the latter has also been linked with reports claiming he wants to play for a Champions League 2022-23 challenger in the forthcoming season. With a six-place finish in the Premier League 2021-22, Manchester United have been relegated to play in the UEFA Europa League tournament this year.

How can Cristiano Ronaldo be the perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski?

It is to be noted that through Lewandowski’s transfer saga, the Bayern bosses have mentioned that they do not have a suitable replacement for the Polish player. Although it was reported a few weeks back that Bayern have turned down an offer from Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, fresh reports emerging in the subsequent weeks suggest the Bundesliga team remains the first priority for the Portuguese player. Although it is clear that 37-year-old Ronaldo won’t be a long-term replacement for Lewandowski, he can still lead the attack until the team finds a long-term solution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bayern has already roped in Sadio Mane from Liverpool in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, Ronaldo still seems to be a much better replacement for the team. Additionally, signing Ronaldo would provide the team with a huge influx of revenue for Bayern, inform of shirt sales, and sponsorships.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's stats in the 2021-22 season

Ronaldo scored a total of 18 goals in 30 Premier League games, which was the third highest goal tally in the season. He also hit six goals in six Champions League matches. On the other hand, Mane scored a total of 16 goals in a total of 34 matches in the Premier League 2021-22, alongside five goals in the Champions League 2021-22.

However, the only roadblock for Bayern if they decide to sign Ronaldo, will be his salary. As per reports, Ronaldo currently earns approx £480,000 per week at United. Despite this, the 37-year-old has been also linked with reports claiming that he is willing to take a massive pay cut to chase his Champions League dream.

