Will Ronald Koeman Lose His Job Soon? New Barca Chief Laporta Set To Review Manager's Deal

The election of Joan Laporta as the new Barcelona president is expected to bring out massive changes at the Camp Nou. A different approach is set to be followed ranging from transfer policies to managerial plans. One of the most talked-about changes pertains to the managerial job with current boss Ronald Koeman not being favoured by the newly elected Barcelona president.

Joan Laporta doesn't favour Ronald Koeman

According to a report by Cadena Ser, Ronald Koeman isn't the top choice for Joan Laporta to continue as the club manager. The president will keep a close tab on the Dutchman's performance until the end of the current season, following which a decision on his future will be taken.

Indeed, Laporta is believed to enjoy closer ties with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Despite the Spanish tactician's struggles with the Gunners, Laporta could allow him a chance at the top job with the Blaugrana next season. Notably, the Barcelona president is known for his unconventional approach, having reposed his faith in an inexperienced Pep Guardiola during his previous stint at the Camp Nou more than a decade ago.

Barcelona's exit from Champions League to haunt Koeman

Koeman faces further scrutiny after Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday. The Blaugrana succeeded in drawing the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Parc des Princes but went on to lose 5-2 on aggregate, following the Parisians' first-leg display.

Barcelona also suffered in the final of the Spanish Super Cup final against Athletic Club Bilbao. Nevertheless, the Catalan club is alive in LaLiga as well as in the Copa del Rey. Notably, the Catalan giants trail by a massive six points behind Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga standings.

Lionel Messi's future hangs in balance

Meanwhile, the future of Lionel Messi also remains uncertain. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sees off his contract at the end of the current season. Although it was earlier believed that Laporta's election to the highest office might compel Messi to change his plans and extend his contract, an ESPN report suggests otherwise.

As per the report, the LaLiga all-time leading goalscorer did extend his wishes to Laporta on being elected to the presidency for the second time in the club history. But he has had no change in his plan about his future. The Argentina international will make his decision known to the club only by the end of the current season.

Image courtesy: Ronald Koeman Twitter