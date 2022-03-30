Will Russia Play Under Asian Football Confederation Amid UEFA Ban? What Could Happen Next?

After being barred from all major European events, the Russian Football Union (RFU) may contemplate switching its affiliation from UEFA to the Asian Football Federation (AFC). This is according to Russian sports journalist Nobel Arustamyan, who speculated on the change of jurisdiction for Russian football teams, both national and club sides, on his Telegram channel. This comes ahead of FIFA's upcoming Congress in Doha, where members are expected to discuss RFU's fate in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In his post, Nobel cited the example of the Israel Football Association (IFA), which was expelled as a member of the AFC in 1974 due to pressure from Arab states in the region. Israel was admitted to UEFA in 1992 and since then the domestic teams in the country compete in UEFA club competitions. Nobel suggested that the Russian football union could take a similar path, given that there is no such pressure in Asia on clubs or national teams to refuse to play against Russia because of the war.

"It is possible that in the event of a disqualification, the RFU will move from UEFA to the Asian Confederation after the end of the punishment. A striking example of such a transfer is Israel. The local team competes in UEFA not because of confusion in geography - no, in 1964 Israel hosted and won the Asian Cup. Under the auspices of UEFA, the Israelis came after a boycott by the Arab states - matches between conditional Libya, Jordan or Saudi Arabia became impossible. In Europe, Israel has been playing since the nineties.

Russia expelled from all international tournaments

Russia's national and club teams were barred from all international competitions by FIFA and UEFA "until further notice" after Moscow launched an all-out attack on Ukraine on February 24. FIFA announced its decision to expel Russia from the upcoming 2022 World Cup after countries such as Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic refused to play their qualifier games against the nation.

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement late last month.

Image: AP