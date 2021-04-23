Will Ryan Giggs Go To Prison? Man Utd Legend Charged With ASSAULT Of Kate Greville

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs made headlines on Friday not as a manager but for shocking charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that the Manchester United legend had been charged with assault and coercive control against Greville. The question now is, will Ryan Giggs go to prison?

The police were called to Ryan Giggs' home in Worsley, Greater Manchester in early November and it is now reported that the former Manchester United winger has been charged for three offences. A statement from the Crown Prosecution Service read, "We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised. Mr Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28th April."

A decision on whether Ryan Giggs will go to prison has not yet been made as the Manchester United legend will be given a chance to defend his stance. "The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police. Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant's right to a fair trial," read the CSP statement. Meanwhile, Giggs is believed to have denied the charges against him.

Ryan Giggs assault and subsequent charges: Greater Manchester Police gives a detailed statement

The Greater Manchester Police also released a statement about Ryan Giggs' assault. "A man from Salford has been charged with three offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Worsley area in November 2020. Ryan Giggs (29/11/1973) has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s. Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020."

The statement further stated, "Giggs, of Chatsworth Road, Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020. He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28 April 2021. Police were called at 10.05 pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance at an address on Chatsworth Road, Worsley. A woman in her 30s was treated for injuries at the scene."

Wales confirm Ryan Giggs will not manage the team at Euro 2020

Ryan Giggs: "I have full respect for due process of law + understand seriousness of allegations. I will plead not guilty in court + look forward to clearing my name. I would like to wish Robert Page, coaching staff, players + supporters every success at the Euros this summer." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 23, 2021

As a result of these astonishing charges, Wales have confirmed that Ryan Giggs will not be in charge of the national team at the Euro 2020 this year. In response to this news, Giggs said, "I have full respect for due process of law + understand seriousness of allegations. I will plead not guilty in court + look forward to clearing my name. I would like to wish Robert Page, coaching staff, players + supporters every success at the Euros this summer."



Who is Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend Kate Greville?

Kate Greville has been working as a PR executive since 2013. She serves as the head of PR and Communications at GG Hospitality, a management company owned by Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville. As mentioned, the pair had been dating since 2017. Giggs first made the relationship public in 2018 whether the two were photographed on vacation in Italy.

This was around eight months after his divorce with Cooke. During that time, Giggs infamously made the headlines for his eight-year affair with his brother Rhodri's wife, Natasha.

Several reports suggested Giggs was involved with Greville long before he split with Cooke. In 2015, Greville's name was brought up several times in the British media, when reports of the first cracks in Giggs and Cooke's marriage emerged. Ryan Giggs had reportedly begun flirting with Kate Greville at the time and even bought expensive handbags for her. Back then, Greville was married to Damian Burke. She ended the marriage via a text message.