Will Sadio Mane Bid Adieu To Liverpool After UCL 2021-22 Final? Here's What We Know

Senegalese football sensation Sadio Mane is out of his Liverpool contract in 2023, alongside other top players like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, unlike the Egyptian, Mane has refused to reveal where he will play in the next season, ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final against Real Madrid. Speaking in several interviews during Liverpool’s UCL media day on Wednesday, Mane shed light on his future at Anfield, having been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Know if Sadio Mane will continue playing for Liverpool

Mane has scored a total of 23 goals in 50 matches for Liverpool this season and has played an instrumental role in their success across competitions. As reported by The Guardian, speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Mane pledged that he will give the best answer that everyone wants to hear after Saturday night’s UCL final against Madrid in Paris. At the same time, he hoped that a win against the La Liga 2021-22 winner would enhance his chances of becoming the second African player to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

“Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special. I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, let’s go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys’ biggest dream, then I will give you the answers” Mane said.

Sadio Mane speaks about his Ballon d'Or chances

Further speaking about his claim to win the Ballon d’Or 2022, Mane said, “We will do everything we can to win it and then we will see what happens with the Ballon d’Or”. The Senegalese footballer helped to guide his national team to win the Africa Cup of Nations this season, having already guided the team into FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar and lifted the FA and Carabao Cups with Liverpool. On the other hand, Liberia’s George Weah, who played for Portugal, was the first and so far the only African nations player to win the Ballon d’Or award in 1965.

Meanwhile, revealing his views about the team’s mindset ahead of the UCL final, Mane said he thinks he and all the other Liverpool players have the target to go for all trophies since the beginning of the season. Liverpool won the FA cup and Carabao cup this season and finished second in the Premier League 2021-22 table. Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy after finishing the season one point ahead of Liverpool.

(Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram)