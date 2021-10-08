Will Steve Bruce Be Sacked? Newcastle Utd Manager Role In Question After Saudi Takeover

The news surrounding the Newcastle takeover has been finally laid to rest with Premier League announcing that Newcastle United had been sold to a consortium consisting of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. The takeover made Newcastle one of the world's wealthiest clubs. While the Newcastle fans will be celebrating the end of Mike Ashley's 14-year reign, the Newcastle takeover will now decide the future of current manager Steve Bruce

The Newcastle team under Steve Bruce are currently in the relegation zone having failed to register even a single win so far his season. After seven matches Newcastle United has 3 Draws and 4 Losses leaving them one point adrift of the safety zone. Bruce who is a very unpopular figure among Newcastle United fans and in an interview with The Daily Telegraph said that he is not sure whether he will remain as the manager of the club following the Newcastle takeover.

Steve Bruce in his interview said,

"New owners normally want a new manager. I've been around long enough to understand that. I have said from the first day news of this takeover came out in public that if it is the best thing for the football club, if it takes this magnificent football club forward then I am all for it."

He added "I'm not going to be bitter or angry about anything, whatever happens. Of course, there will be sadness if I lose my job. It's the job I've wanted my whole life... and as hard as it's been, I have been enormously proud to be a manager of Newcastle United. That will never change."

While there is no news about who can replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager mirror.co.uk has reported that, the new owners of the club will have a talk with the current manager over his future. Amanda Staveley who is part of the Newcastle takeover said that no decision has been made on the Newcastle United manager’s future and that she is very supportive of Steve Bruce.

Staveley while speaking Sky Sports said,

"I did speak to the manager, said hello and introduced ourselves. There's an international break now, everyone is just relieved at getting some rest before the Tottenham game. We're very supportive of Steve, we've spoken to him and what we won't do is talk about him or players, we're going to do a review of football operations, the commercial side of the club, we'll come back and make some decisions".

How will Newcastle United ownership be divided?

The Saudi Arabian consortium will own 80% of Newcastle United. Meanwhile, 10% will be owned by billionaire businessmen Simon and David Reuben. The remaining 10% stake will be owned by Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners. The consortium hopes that this takeover will help them take the club back to the UEFA Champions League. Since Mike Ashley took over the club from Sir John Hall and Freddy Shepherd for £134 million in 2007, it has been relegated twice.

